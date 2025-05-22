Open Menu

ITP Holds Free Medical Camp To Ensure Driver Health And Road Safety

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) in collaboration with a private organization organized a free medical camp for professional and heavy vehicle drivers to assess their health and raise awareness about traffic rules and road safety.

An official told APP on Thursday that the Primary objective of the camp was to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce the number of road accidents by educating drivers and identifying potential health issues.

He said specialist doctors conducted important medical examinations, including blood pressure, blood sugar, eyesight, hearing, and mental stress assessments. Based on the reports, several drivers were given medical advice and referred for further treatment where necessary.

He said traffic police officers also briefed drivers on traffic laws, safe driving practices, and accident prevention methods.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Syed Zeeshan Haider said that the protection of citizens’ lives and property is the top priority of ITP. CTO Zeeshan emphasized that driver health assessments and awareness campaigns directly contribute to reducing traffic accidents and ensuring public safety.

He said similar initiatives will be organized in the future as part of ITP’s ongoing road safety campaign.

