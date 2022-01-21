ITP hosts farewell for outgoing lady officer

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) hosted a farewell in honor of an outgoing female officer Ayesha Gul who has been promoted to next rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and to serve in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from onward

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) hosted a farewell in honor of an outgoing female officer Ayesha Gul who has been promoted to next rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and to serve in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from onward.

According to details, a simple ceremony was held here at ITP Headquarters which was attended by SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, Station Director ITP FM Radio 92.4, senior police officials and staff.

The SSP (Traffic) said that Ayesha Gul was a hardworking and dedicated police officer and hoped for her good performance in future.

He also gave a souvenir and bouquet to the outgoing SP and said that the officer had served in Islamabad police with dedication and commitment.

He said that her services to make Islamabad police as an ideal force would be remembered forever.

SP Ayesha Gul thanked all staff and her team for their efforts in making ITP an exemplary force.

She said that ITP has achieved a great success and asserted it as role model for other forces due to hard work and commitment of its personnel.

She hoped for further effective performance in future and more laurels for the force.