ITP Hosts Road Safety Workshop For Students And Teachers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:27 PM

The Education Wing of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) conducted a one-day road safety workshop for students and teachers of Scienta Vision School, Islamabad, at the Islamabad Traffic Police Education Complex in F-8 on Tuesday

A police spokesman told APP that the workshop received an overwhelming response from students and teachers.

During the session, the students were educated on the dangers of risky driving, the rights of road users, the use of overhead bridges, zebra crossings and other essential traffic rules, he stated.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness among the participants about traffic rules and road safety measures.

Speakers from the ITP Education Wing delivered a lecture emphasizing that children would take on important roles in the future and it was essential to instill road safety and traffic awareness in them early on.

They further noted that Islamabad Police was actively fulfilling its duty and had taken special steps to educate students on road discipline.

On this occasion, the school teachers and other staff appreciated the awareness campaign conducted by the Islamabad Police and said that Islamabad Police is a well-organized and professional department that provides road safety and security to the people.

Senior police officers said that these workshops would continue in future as well.

