ITP, ICCI Sign MOU For “Green & Clean” Islamabad Project
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 08:41 PM
A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Wednesday between the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to launch the "Green and Clean Islamabad" project.
The initiative aims to tackle environmental pollution in the federal capital and promote awareness through various activities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Wednesday between the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to launch the "Green and Clean Islamabad" project.
The initiative aims to tackle environmental pollution in the federal capital and promote awareness through various activities.
A police spokesperson told APP that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and ICCI representative Ahsan Bakhtawari signed the memorandum.
He said under the agreement, the Islamabad Traffic Police, as part of the "Green and Clean Islamabad" project, will take vigorous actions against vehicles causing environmental pollution in the federal capital.
Additionally, the ITP will organize various awareness activities, including tree-planting campaigns across the city, with the support of the Islamabad business community.
On this occasion, CTO Virk said that ITP special squads patrol various areas and key boulevards of the city. These squads are directed to conduct regular checks and issue fines for vehicles involved in environmental pollution in the city.
Recent Stories
ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to complete Velana International Air ..
RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade
Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3
Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy
UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners
ITP, ICCI sign MOU for “Green & Clean” Islamabad project
Governor lauds security forces to kill 13 terrorists in S.Waziristan; grieves ov ..
COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Npc organises Musical Night on the eve of Sindh culture day12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 6 criminals from Larkana, recovered 5 biks, drugs13 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 19 criminals13 minutes ago
-
Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at Governor's House13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Health Minister for resolving journalist’s issued at earliest13 minutes ago
-
Two-day family cultural festival concludes13 minutes ago
-
DC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah13 minutes ago
-
Quaid - e-Azam birth anniversary celebrated with zeal.13 minutes ago
-
WCLA celebrates Christmas and Quaid’s day23 minutes ago
-
ASI suspended over abuse of powers23 minutes ago
-
DC orders early completion of Jinnah Garden renovation53 minutes ago
-
CM Punjab vows to establish peaceful, prosperous, inclusive Punjab1 hour ago