Open Menu

ITP, ICCI Sign MOU For “Green & Clean” Islamabad Project

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 08:41 PM

ITP, ICCI sign MOU for “Green & Clean” Islamabad project

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Wednesday between the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to launch the "Green and Clean Islamabad" project.

The initiative aims to tackle environmental pollution in the federal capital and promote awareness through various activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on Wednesday between the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to launch the "Green and Clean Islamabad" project.

The initiative aims to tackle environmental pollution in the federal capital and promote awareness through various activities.

A police spokesperson told APP that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and ICCI representative Ahsan Bakhtawari signed the memorandum.

He said under the agreement, the Islamabad Traffic Police, as part of the "Green and Clean Islamabad" project, will take vigorous actions against vehicles causing environmental pollution in the federal capital.

Additionally, the ITP will organize various awareness activities, including tree-planting campaigns across the city, with the support of the Islamabad business community.

On this occasion, CTO Virk said that ITP special squads patrol various areas and key boulevards of the city. These squads are directed to conduct regular checks and issue fines for vehicles involved in environmental pollution in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Business Vehicles Traffic Chamber Commerce Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to com ..

ADFD extends additional AED147 million loan to complete Velana International Air ..

13 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing ..

RAK Chamber, Pakistan Consulate discuss enhancing bilateral trade

43 minutes ago
 Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3

Al Ain Dates Festival to launch on January 3

43 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report ..

Latifa bint Mohammed unveils groundbreaking report on Dubai’s creative economy

58 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Azerbaijan, conveys condolences over plane crash v ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Medicine 2 ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th e ..

Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners

2 hours ago
 ITP, ICCI sign MOU for “Green & Clean” Islamab ..

ITP, ICCI sign MOU for “Green & Clean” Islamabad project

2 minutes ago
 Governor lauds security forces to kill 13 terroris ..

Governor lauds security forces to kill 13 terrorists in S.Waziristan; grieves ov ..

2 minutes ago
 COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Chri ..

COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas

3 hours ago
 Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of in ..

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridge ..

Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan