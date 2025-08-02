ITP implements traffic diversions, tight security for foreign delegation movement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) In light of the movement of a foreign delegation, the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) implemented special security and traffic arrangements at various key locations—Koral, Faizabad, Express Highway, Murree Road, Club Road, Serena Hotel, Zero Point, and Srinagar Highway—across the Federal capital on Saturday.

An ITP spokesperson told APP that traffic flow is expected to experience temporary disruptions on Express Highway and Srinagar Highway between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM due to designated movement routes.

Motorists are advised to use service roads connected to Express Highway and Srinagar Highway to avoid delays. Those traveling toward Blue Area and sectors F-6 and F-7 are recommended to use the H-8 underpass.

Traffic heading toward the Red Zone and Serena Hotel should opt for Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk, and Nadra Chowk, while commuters traveling to Bari Imam are advised to use Nadra Chowk.

For access to sectors I and H, commuters should utilize service roads via Rawalpindi Peshawar Road and IJP Road.

Meanwhile, Murree Road will remain closed for traffic between Serena Hotel and Faizabad via Rawal Dam during the delegation movement.

To facilitate smooth travel, ITP officers will remain deployed at key points across the city. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider has urged citizens to plan their journeys with a buffer of at least 20 minutes to avoid inconvenience.

For real-time traffic updates or assistance during travel, citizens are encouraged to contact the ITP helpline at 1915 or follow official ITP social media platforms.

