ITP initiates action against those involved in wrong parking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly, creating problems in smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ITP has launched this campaign and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer is monitoring it.

The SSP (Traffic) has directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating problems for traffic discipline in the city.

The SSP (Traffic) said that it is the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there. He said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaign should be launched to educate citizens.

During the first phase of campaign, action was taken against showroom and shopping malls' administrators in G-11 Markaz, F-10 & F-11 Markaz, G-8 & G-9 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Blue area, Bahria Town, Jinnah Super, F-6 Super Market, Aapara and Bhara Kau markets.

Vehicles were removed from footpath areas and they were warned to follow rules otherwise strict action would be initiated against them.

During the last 24 hours, ITP police also issued 393 fine tickets to those involved in wrong parking while several vehicles were impounded at police stations for not vacating footpath areas.

The SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose. He said that squads have been constituted for the purpose of removing illegal parking and vacate footpaths while indiscriminate action would be taken against violators.

He said that this operation would be extended to the other areas of Islamabad and smooth traffic flow to be ensured.