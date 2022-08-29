UrduPoint.com

ITP Initiates Actions Against Wrong Parking

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ITP initiates actions against wrong parking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Monday launched campaign against the persons involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ITP have launched the campaign and Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer is supervising it.

The SSP (Traffic) directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure implementation on traffic laws and take action against the persons involved in creating problems for traffic discipline in the city.

He said that it was the right of pedestrian to use footpath and no parking would be allowed there.

He said that vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaign should be launched to educate the citizens.

During the first phase of campaign, action was taken against showroom and shopping malls' administrators in G-11 Markaz, F-10 & F-11 Markaz, G-8 & G-9 Markaz, I-8 Markaz, Blue area, Bahria Town, Jinnah Super, F-6 Super Market, Aapara and Bhara Kau markets.

The vehicles were removed from footpath areas and they were warned to follow rules otherwise strict action would be initiated against them.

Dr. Syed Mustafa said that it was our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.

He said that squads had been constituted for the purpose of removing illegal parking and vacate footpaths while indiscriminate action would be taken against the violators.

He said that this operation would be extended to the other areas of the Federal capital to ensure the smooth traffic flow .

