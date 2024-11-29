ITP Intensify Crackdown Against Tinted Glasses Vehicles
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2024 | 08:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) initiated a crackdown on Friday against vehicles having black paper and tinted glasses.
A police spokesman said that, the Special squads are constituted to take action against the vehicles with tinted glasses in the capital.
Islamabad Police aim to enforce a zero-tolerance policy as it is a moral responsibility to spread awareness regarding road safety while enforcing laws.
SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that, citizens are requested to ensure the smooth flow of traffic on roads, the role of the citizens is also very important in implementation of traffic rules.
Following traffic rules can save your lives and of others as well, never violate traffic laws and be a responsible citizen, SSP added.
APP-rzr-mkz
