UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP Introduces Elaborate Measures For Safe Road Environment In City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:51 PM

ITP introduces elaborate measures for safe road environment in city

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has introduced elaborate measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and safer road environment in the city, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farruk Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has introduced elaborate measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and safer road environment in the city, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farruk Rasheed.

He said that an additional deployment of 211 policemen have been ensured and 52 bikes and 44 vehicles have been provided to them. These cops work in two shifts and patrol in different areas to check traffic violations and ensure smooth traffic flow in busy areas.

Highlighting the efforts of ITP, SSP (Traffic) Farruk Rasheed said that speed cameras are being used to check over-speeding while PSV squads have been constituted to check violation by transporters. Moreover, Line Patrol Unit, Eagle Eye team, Monitoring Unit and Quick Response Unit have been constituted for implementation on traffic rules and provide assistance to road users in case of any difficulty.

The helpline of ITP (1915) has been made more responsive while special campaign has been initiated to check completion of routes and fitness of vehicles.

SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that ITP is using all resources to make Islamabad 'accident and smoke free' city while special teams are working for disciplined traffic system.

He said that modern technology is being used for the purpose while special PSV squads remain present at Faizabad, Pirwadhai, Bhara Kau, Aabpara, Khana brige, Karachi Company and other main avenues to check vehicles plying within the city or between two cities.

He said that Quick Response Unit approach the busy area to ensure smooth traffic flow while personnel of help unit of Islamabad rush for help in case of any difficulty to citizens on roads.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Islamabad Police Technology Company Vehicles Road Traffic Faizabad Eagle All

Recent Stories

Balochistan's handicrafts need attention for marke ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan Backs Embattled Interior Minister ..

2 minutes ago

Riga Must Understand Harmfulness of Provocative St ..

2 minutes ago

Residents benefiting from FIR SMS alert service: ..

2 minutes ago

ICCI congratulates Zafar Bakhtawari on being elect ..

7 minutes ago

Federal Govt to provide wheat seeds to GB for prom ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.