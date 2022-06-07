ITP introduces SMD screen on float for awareness about traffic rules

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has introduced special measures to ensure discipline on roads and made traffic float more attractive by installing SMD screen on it for creating awareness about traffic rules among road users.

The special education campaign has been launched by SSP (Traffic) Dr. Mustafa Tanveer following directions from IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan.

ITP's float having SMD screen would deliver messages to the road users and special announcement about road safety tips would be made at important boulevards, chowks, commercial centres and main avenues of the city, the traffic police chief said.

Initially, the citizens at sectors F-6, F-7 and F-10 were educated about traffic rules. SSP (Traffic) said that national songs are played on SMD screens of float while trained and experienced staff of ITP disseminates messages related to road safety on it.

It is to mention that citizens were provided awareness about traffic rules related to bike riding, pedestrians, driving on round-about and use of seat belts and risks of amateur driving and use of mobile phones during drive. The SSP (Traffic) said the purpose of the campaign was to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them. ITP is striving hard for safety of citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city.

Special campaign is being run to educate citizens who are appealed to cooperate with traffic police in its efforts for disciplinary traffic system, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.