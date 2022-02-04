ITP issued 3,137 fine tickets during January

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued some 3,137 fine tickets over various traffic violations during the month of January.

The ITP had constituted special squads to take actions against traffic violations at major avenues in the city, said an ITP official on Friday.

Similarly, he said the authority has expedited actions against those vendors preparing non-pattern and fancy number plates.

He said as per senior superintendent of Traffic Police Rai Mazhar Iqbal directions efforts were afoot to ensure traffic discipline in the city that helped significantly reduce the number of fatal accidents.

The official added that all the zonal officers were strictly warned to enforce a zero tolerance policy against traffic rules violators. The ITP officers were well trained through seminars and have been instructed to treat citizens with love, sincerity and humility, he said.

He was of the view that violation of traffic rules led to accidents and appealed to the citizens to abide by traffic laws to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city as well as to protect lives of others and properties.