UrduPoint.com

ITP Issues 10,566 Fine Tickets Over Major Violations During Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

ITP issues 10,566 fine tickets over major violations during last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 10,566 fine tickets to road users over four major violations during the last week, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that ITP had launched 'Safety First Campaign' last week in order to ensure safe road environment and traffic discipline in the city. The campaign has been formally launched following directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman.

He said that action was taken against 2,365 road users over lane violation, 1,401 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive, 526 motorists for using mobile during drive, 4,073 motorcyclists for not using helmets and 2,201 persons over violations of miscellaneous nature.

He said that special campaign was underway to check violations while various teams headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

SSP Traffic Syed Karar Hussain said that strict action would be taken during campaign against those involved in lane violation, not fastening seat belt, using mobile phone during driving and not wearing helmets during bike ride.

He said that the purpose of this campaign was to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them.

The ITP were striving hard for safety of its citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city, he addedKarar Hussain said that ITP personnel had been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP were utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issued traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Fine Road Traffic All

Recent Stories

realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One ..

Realme C21 Fits Your Pocket in More Ways Than One – Get to Read Why?

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in P ..

Sharjah Ruler receives UAE team participating in Paralympic Games

38 minutes ago
 UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamenta ..

UAE FNC Speaker, PAM President discuss parliamentary relations

38 minutes ago
 89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

89,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

53 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fen ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives winners of Arab Fencing Clubs Championship

53 minutes ago
 4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Confer ..

4th WPSA International (Virtual) One Health Conference begins at UVAS

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.