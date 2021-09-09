ITP issues 10,566 fine tickets over major violations during last week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 10,566 fine tickets to road users over four major violations during the last week, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that ITP had launched 'Safety First Campaign' last week in order to ensure safe road environment and traffic discipline in the city. The campaign has been formally launched following directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman.

He said that action was taken against 2,365 road users over lane violation, 1,401 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive, 526 motorists for using mobile during drive, 4,073 motorcyclists for not using helmets and 2,201 persons over violations of miscellaneous nature.

He said that special campaign was underway to check violations while various teams headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

SSP Traffic Syed Karar Hussain said that strict action would be taken during campaign against those involved in lane violation, not fastening seat belt, using mobile phone during driving and not wearing helmets during bike ride.

He said that the purpose of this campaign was to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them.

The ITP were striving hard for safety of its citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city, he addedKarar Hussain said that ITP personnel had been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP were utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issued traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) added.