UrduPoint.com

ITP Issues 10,693 Fine Tickets During January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 07:07 PM

ITP issues 10,693 fine tickets during January

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 10,693 fine tickets over serious traffic violations during the last one month including non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers, overloading and driving bikes without indicators and mirrors

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 10,693 fine tickets over serious traffic violations during the last one month including non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers, overloading and driving bikes without indicators and mirrors.

ITP was utilizing all resources to facilitate the motorists and to ensure safe road environment in the city, said a news release on Monday.

The department was not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehaving with passengers and non-completion of routes but canceling the drivers' license found repeatedly involved in same violation.

The SSP (Traffic) said that special teams have been constituted to check the specific violations and Traffic Help Line 915(051-9261992) was established to resolve the public grievance in time where every citizen can complain round the clock.

He said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at this ITP helpline.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Fine Road Traffic Same All

Recent Stories

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely in northeast Balochi ..

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely in northeast Balochistan, Punjab, Kashmir

32 seconds ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

34 seconds ago
 300 mass transit authority cameras integrated with ..

300 mass transit authority cameras integrated with PSCA

35 seconds ago
 Riazullah Khan helps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites cli ..

Riazullah Khan helps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Whites clinch National U16 Cup title

39 seconds ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Against Politicizat ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Against Politicization of Choice of Olympic Torch ..

4 minutes ago
 48 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, overchargi ..

48 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, overcharging

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>