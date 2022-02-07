ITP issues 10,693 fine tickets during January

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 10,693 fine tickets over serious traffic violations during the last one month including non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers, overloading and driving bikes without indicators and mirrors

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 10,693 fine tickets over serious traffic violations during the last one month including non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers, overloading and driving bikes without indicators and mirrors.

ITP was utilizing all resources to facilitate the motorists and to ensure safe road environment in the city, said a news release on Monday.

The department was not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehaving with passengers and non-completion of routes but canceling the drivers' license found repeatedly involved in same violation.

The SSP (Traffic) said that special teams have been constituted to check the specific violations and Traffic Help Line 915(051-9261992) was established to resolve the public grievance in time where every citizen can complain round the clock.

He said that the citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers or other traffic related issues at this ITP helpline.