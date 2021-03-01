UrduPoint.com
ITP Issues 21,948 Challan Tickets During Last Week

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 08:36 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have launched "Road Safety Campaign" in order to ensure traffic discipline in the city and overcome accidents through creating awareness about traffic rules among the road users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have launched "Road Safety Campaign" in order to ensure traffic discipline in the city and overcome accidents through creating awareness about traffic rules among the road users.

This campaign is on full swing and ITP issued 21,948 challan tickets imposing fine of Rs 6.1 million during last week over traffic violations.

ITP issued 685 challan tickets to over speeding vehicles, 540 for violating traffic signals, 503 for not giving way to the vehicles, 21 for having damaged lights, 141 to drivers for driving on wrong side, 701 for tinted glasses on vehicles, 130 for using high beams, 16 for violating one way road, 2329 for overloading, 2549 bike riders for not wearing helmets, 50 for taking wrong U-turn, 3505 for rash driving, 292 for driving without license, 415 for driving un-registered vehicles, 30 for picking passengers on non-stop points and hundreds of others over miscellaneous violations.

The IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that the purpose of this campaign was to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them. "Citizens should obey the traffic rules to save lives" the IGP appealed.

Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman said that ITP were taking all possible steps to protect the lives of citizens. ITP are striving hard for safety of its citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city.

To check over-speeding, he said 13 speed checking cameras had been installed at different points. Special campaign was being run in educational institutions to educate the students, Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman said, adding that ITP were trying it's best to facilitate public.

