ITP issues 3,15,436 fine tickets worth Rs. 85.6m during 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a total of 3,15,436 fine tickets worth Rs. 85.6 million over violation of traffic rules in various categories and 502 VIPs were also fined during the ongoing year (January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020).

According to the police data, ITP issued 60,619 fine tickets to road users over dangerous driving, 45,353 tickets to motorcyclists for driving without helmet, 9112 over violation of traffic signals, 11,213 for driving tinted glass vehicles, 575 for over-speeding, 12,131 over lane violation, 2710 transporters for plying without route permit, 276 over misbehavior with passengers, 15,805 for not fastening seat belt, 1025 for amateur driving, 3299 for route violation and 2397 for using fancy or unauthorized number plates.

During the period, 502 VIPs were also fined which mainly included 24 police officers, 46 media personnel, 63 parliamentarians, 39 judiciary persons, 30 celebrities, 71 foreign diplomats and 131 high ranking officials.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson said that a significant reduction has been witnessed in fatal road accidents during 2020 as compared to corresponding period of last year and traffic management also got improved on the busy roads of the Capital despite construction work in various areas of the city.

According to the data, 35 percent reduction has been witnessed in fatal road accidents and 16 percent in non-fatal accidents occurred in 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Police spokesperson said that ITP is role model for all other departments and he also appealed the citizens for their cooperation and follow traffic rules.