ITP Issues 35,784 Fine Tickets Over Major Violations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 08:45 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 35,784 fine tickets to road users over three major violations during the ongoing year, a police spokesman said

He said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the ongoing year, the police spokesman said that action was taken against 22,612 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive , 9120 motorists for using mobile during drive and 4052 motorists using fancy number plates on their vehicles.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

