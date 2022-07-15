UrduPoint.com

ITP Issues 4,166 Tickets In Single Day

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have expedited strict action against traffic rules violators and issued 4,166 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic rules during 24 hours.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ITP was making renewed efforts to maintain traffic discipline in the city.

Various teams of ITP issued 4,166 fine tickets over violation of traffic rules during last day.

Out of these fine tickets, 139 challans were issued over lane violation, 85 for crossing red signal, 10 for amateur driving, 118 over violation of one-way, 74 for violation of zebra crossing, 43 vehicles for having pressure horns, 232 for having tinted glasses, 28 for emitting smoke, 21 PSVs for not having fitness certificates, 609 for having fancy number plates, 2026 bikers for riding without helmets and 762 motorists for violation of miscellaneous nature.

The SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that strict action would be taken against traffic rules violators' specifically one-way violation.

He said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience as well as politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has also appealed the citizens to follow rules. The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the capital and secure lives of people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.

