ITP Issues 50,931 Fine Tickets Over Major Violations During Last Month

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 10:51 PM

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 50,931 fine tickets to road users over four major violations during the last month of December, a police spokesman said on Friday

He said ITP has launched 'Special Campaign' during last month to ensure safe road environment and to ensure traffic discipline in the city. The campaign was formally launched following directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis.

He said the action was taken against 9927 road users over lane violation, 6369 motorists for not fastening seat belts during drive, 2749 motorists for using mobile during drive, 28,386 motorcyclists for not wearing helmets.

He said the special campaign was underway to check road rules violations while various teams headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

SSP Traffic Muhammad Mazhar Iqbal has said that strict action would be taken during the campaign against those involved in lane violation, not fastening seat belt, using mobile phone during driving and not wearing helmets during bike ride.

He said the purpose of this campaign was to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them. The ITP was striving hard for safety of citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city, he addedIqbal said the ITP personnel had been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said the ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but it was aimed to ensure safe road environment in the Federal capital and secure the lives of the people, the SSP (Traffic) remarked.

