ITP issues 70,000 pamphlets amongst road users to acquaint them with safety tips

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had distributed about 70,000 pamphlets amongst the road users to acquaint them with road safety tips and safe driving techniques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had distributed about 70,000 pamphlets amongst the road users to acquaint them with road safety tips and safe driving techniques.

A police spokesman said ITP had started awareness campaigns at all major roads. ITP education teams deployed at special Nakajats at prominent places would educate road users.

So far, he said, a total of 7, 01,077 road users had been educated during the current year. He said 800 streamers had been displayed at Zero point, Faizabad to Gulberg, Kashmir Highway, Margalla road and Murree Road.

In 2019, 8,39,256 people had violated traffic laws in the Federal capital. The motorcyclists were issued about 1, 09,214 tickets for not wearing helmet while riding.

Moreover, 8561 violation tickets had been issued to the drivers of vehicles plied without proper lights. He said ITP was regularly airing the road safety tips including wearing of helmets and use of proper lights through ITP FM 92.4 radio station.

He said ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure lives of people.