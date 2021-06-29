UrduPoint.com
ITP Issues 8,086 Fine Tickets Over Signal Violations

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 08:05 PM

ITP issues 8,086 fine tickets over signal violations

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 8,086 fine tickets to road users over traffic signal violations during the ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 8,086 fine tickets to road users over traffic signal violations during the ongoing year.

A special campaign is also underway to check violations while various squads are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

The SSP (Traffic) Syed Karrar Hussain said efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city.

He said the ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said the ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Federal capital and secure the lives of the people.

The SSP (Traffic) also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.

