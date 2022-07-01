UrduPoint.com

ITP Issues 8,511 Tickets In Last Two Weeks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2022 | 07:40 PM

ITP issues 8,511 tickets in last two weeks

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has expedited strict action against traffic rules violators and issued 8,511 fine tickets over one way violation during the last two weeks

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has expedited strict action against traffic rules violators and issued 8,511 fine tickets over one way violation during the last two weeks.

Special squads were formed by ITP following the special direction of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, which would be deployed exclusively on all major highways of Islamabad including Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, IJP Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue, said the ITP spokesperson.

In this regard, orders were issued to the Zonal DSPs to intensify the action under their supervision.

Special awareness campaigns launched on the dangers and harms of one-way and other traffic violations.

Special broadcasts were also aired on ITP Radio FM 92.4 through which the public could be informed about the disadvantages of violating one-way traffic rules.

The strict actions would be taken against traffic rules violators' specifically one-way violation and the driver violating the law would also be prosecuted in police stations as per law.

Islamabad Capital Police also appealed to the citizens to abide by one-way restrictions for the protection of life and property of themselves and others.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Murree Driver Fine Road Traffic Srinagar Nasir All

Recent Stories

Immense scope for business in construction sector: ..

Immense scope for business in construction sector: Administrator Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Law, order to be maintained during by-polls in Pun ..

Law, order to be maintained during by-polls in Punjab: IGP

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister meets Shahzain, Aimal, discusses po ..

Prime Minister meets Shahzain, Aimal, discusses political situation

2 minutes ago
 DMC East approves annual budget of Rs 3.31 bln for ..

DMC East approves annual budget of Rs 3.31 bln for FY 2022-23

2 minutes ago
 Work on access roads to tourists' destination wort ..

Work on access roads to tourists' destination worth Rs.13bn in progress

5 minutes ago
 37th meeting of National Highway Council held

37th meeting of National Highway Council held

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.