ITP issues 9097 tickets over major violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued some 9097 tickets to road users over major violations during the last week.

According to ITP spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain was supervising the various squads constituted to take actions against violators at main avenues of the city.

During the last week, he said, action was taken against 2,113 motorists over lane-violation, 1,138 for not fastening seat belt, 448 for using mobile during drive and 3,404 motorcyclists for not using helmets.

Likewise, 98 road users were fined over violations of speed limit, 130 over wrong parking, 507 for having vehicles with tinted glasses, 884 against fancy number plates and 188 for not having driving licenses.

Meanwhile, in a news release the SSP (Traffic) said a campaign was underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city.

He said ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the motorists, he added.