ITP issues advisory amid ICC Champions Trophy matches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced a special traffic plan on Tuesday due to the movement of a foreign team for the ICC Championship matches.

A traffic route will be in place on Srinagar Highway and Aabpara Chowk from 5 PM to 7 PM today.

A public relation officer told APP that traffic congestion is expected on Srinagar Highway during these hours. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and allow an additional 20 minutes for their journey to avoid inconvenience.

For those traveling towards Blue Area, the ITP recommends using Ninth Avenue and the H-8 Underpass as alternate routes.

Traffic heading towards the Red Zone should utilize Seventh Avenue via Margalla Road, Express Chowk, Ayub Chowk, and Nadra Chowk.

Similarly, commuters traveling from the Red Zone to Faizabad should use the Convention Center and Club Road routes to avoid congestion.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad has assured that ITP officers will be deployed at various locations to guide commuters. Citizens can also seek assistance by calling the traffic helpline at 1915.

The ITP has also urged the public to stay updated through its social media platforms, which provide real-time traffic updates and route advisories for the convenience of travelers.

