ITP Issues Alternative Routes Amid Security Measures In ICT

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday implemented a route plan in light of the current law and order situation, restricting access to Jinnah Avenue via Express Chowk from China Chowk.

A public relations officer told APP that, Embassy Road from the intersection with Fazl-e-Haq Road towards Ayub Chowk is also closed, as well as Embassy Road from the intersection with Nazim-ud-Din Road towards Suharwardy Road.

Citizens are advised to use alternative routes, including Shaheed-e-Millat Road, Luqman Hakeem Road, and the Polyclinic Underpass to avoid any travel inconvenience.

Islamabad Traffic Police stated that officers are present on the roads to assist citizens and ensure a smooth traffic flow.

He said citizens should stay updated on the latest traffic situation by tuning in to Islamabad Police's Radio FM 92.4 or contacting the helpline at Pukar 15.

