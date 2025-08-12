ITP Issues Diversion Plan For August 13–14 For Ma’rakah-e-Haq Commemorations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced a special traffic diversion plan for August 13 and 14, 2025, in connection with the national commemorations of Ma’rakah-e-Haq.
An official told APP that under the plan, the Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Jinnah Square will remain fully closed to general traffic in both directions, while entry of all types of heavy traffic into Islamabad will be prohibited from 12:00 p.m. on August 13 until 3:00 a.m. on August 14.
Meanwhile, Murree Road via Shakarparian Road, Chand Tara Chowk, and Garden Avenue I-8 will also remain closed for all traffic, along with I-8 Garden Bridge, G-7 Loop, and sports Complex Turn on Murree Road Garden Avenue.
Motorists coming from the Motorway can use Srinagar Highway, Murree, and Bhara Kahu via Peshawar Mor, 9th Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, Embassy Road, and Serena Hotel.
Traffic from Zero Point can use the left loop towards Suharwardy Road, Aabpara, and Serena Hotel.
Vehicles from Murree and Bhara Kahu heading to Rawalpindi can use Korang Road, Bani Gala, Park Road, and Faizabad.
Traffic from Murree Jinnah Square can opt for Kashmir Chowk, Club Road, and Faizabad, while traffic from Kashmir Chowk can use Suharwardy Road, Aabpara Chowk, and Zero Point.
ITP officials will be deployed at major roads and intersections to guide commuters and ensure smooth traffic flow during the Ma’rakah-e-Haq commemorations. Citizens are advised to use alternate routes, plan their journeys in advance, and stay informed through ITP’s social media platforms and FM Radio 92.4./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flash floods damage standing crops in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Senate passes unanimous resolution, pays tributes to minorities2 minutes ago
-
SCCI hosts certificate distribution ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Apex committee finalizes results for ‘National Seerah, Naat & Research Competitions 2025’2 minutes ago
-
Majlis-e-Aza, mourning procession to mark Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S.)2 minutes ago
-
Independence Day preparations underway in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
ITP issues diversion plan for August 13–14 for Ma’rakah-e-Haq commemorations2 minutes ago
-
DC attends I-Day ceremony12 minutes ago
-
Cops suspended over harassing youngster12 minutes ago
-
SMIU finalises “Ma'arka-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi” arrangements12 minutes ago
-
James Iqbal stresses youth empowerment on International Youth Day12 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara orders public-friendly policing, strict action against criminals12 minutes ago