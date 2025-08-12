Open Menu

ITP Issues Diversion Plan For August 13–14 For Ma’rakah-e-Haq Commemorations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ITP issues diversion plan for August 13–14 for Ma’rakah-e-Haq commemorations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced a special traffic diversion plan for August 13 and 14, 2025, in connection with the national commemorations of Ma’rakah-e-Haq.

An official told APP that under the plan, the Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Jinnah Square will remain fully closed to general traffic in both directions, while entry of all types of heavy traffic into Islamabad will be prohibited from 12:00 p.m. on August 13 until 3:00 a.m. on August 14.

Meanwhile, Murree Road via Shakarparian Road, Chand Tara Chowk, and Garden Avenue I-8 will also remain closed for all traffic, along with I-8 Garden Bridge, G-7 Loop, and sports Complex Turn on Murree Road Garden Avenue.

Motorists coming from the Motorway can use Srinagar Highway, Murree, and Bhara Kahu via Peshawar Mor, 9th Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, Embassy Road, and Serena Hotel.

Traffic from Zero Point can use the left loop towards Suharwardy Road, Aabpara, and Serena Hotel.

Vehicles from Murree and Bhara Kahu heading to Rawalpindi can use Korang Road, Bani Gala, Park Road, and Faizabad.

Traffic from Murree Jinnah Square can opt for Kashmir Chowk, Club Road, and Faizabad, while traffic from Kashmir Chowk can use Suharwardy Road, Aabpara Chowk, and Zero Point.

ITP officials will be deployed at major roads and intersections to guide commuters and ensure smooth traffic flow during the Ma’rakah-e-Haq commemorations. Citizens are advised to use alternate routes, plan their journeys in advance, and stay informed through ITP’s social media platforms and FM Radio 92.4./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

37 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

1 hour ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

1 hour ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

1 hour ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

1 hour ago
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

2 hours ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

2 hours ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

2 hours ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

2 hours ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan