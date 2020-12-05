ITP issues fine tickets to 29,690 motorists for not fastening seat belts

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 12,573 fine tickets to motorists for using mobile phones while driving and 29,690 others for not fastening seat belts, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 12,573 fine tickets to motorists for using mobile phones while driving and 29,690 others for not fastening seat belts, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the ongoing year, the police spokesman said that action was taken against 29,690 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive and 12,573 motorists for using mobile while driving.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and appealed the citizens to follow rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and had also been asked to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users, he added.

He said that it has been directed to adopt decent attitude with road users and ensure implementation on policy of `Phele Salam-Phir Kalam'.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP is also ensuring action against those violating traffic rules including one-wheelers, involved in wrong parking and driving bikes without silencers.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, he maintained.