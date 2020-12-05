UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ITP Issues Fine Tickets To 29,690 Motorists For Not Fastening Seat Belts

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 02:43 PM

ITP issues fine tickets to 29,690 motorists for not fastening seat belts

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 12,573 fine tickets to motorists for using mobile phones while driving and 29,690 others for not fastening seat belts, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 12,573 fine tickets to motorists for using mobile phones while driving and 29,690 others for not fastening seat belts, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said that special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During the ongoing year, the police spokesman said that action was taken against 29,690 motorists for not fastening seat belt during drive and 12,573 motorists for using mobile while driving.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and appealed the citizens to follow rules.

He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and had also been asked to demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users, he added.

He said that it has been directed to adopt decent attitude with road users and ensure implementation on policy of `Phele Salam-Phir Kalam'.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP is also ensuring action against those violating traffic rules including one-wheelers, involved in wrong parking and driving bikes without silencers.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, he maintained.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Fine Road Traffic

Recent Stories

PSEB to set up 40 technology parks across the coun ..

43 seconds ago

KP Govt to introduce digital payment system by Jun ..

47 seconds ago

Pak Naval Chief visits Turkish Fleet Headquarters ..

17 minutes ago

Woman dies in road mishap in khanewal

17 minutes ago

Gang busted,three cattle lifters held in sargodha

20 minutes ago

SNGPL initiates Rs 7.5 billions gas project in Kar ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.