ITP issues over around 1 million fines, 48,347 new driving licenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has taken 8,87,849 actions against traffic rules violations of various kinds during the year 2023, an ITP spokesperson said on Sunday.

According to him, overall the ITP took action against 8,86,698 vehicles and motorcycles for traffic violations while legal actions were also taken against 1,151 individuals for severe traffic violations.

He said that the actions were taken in compliance with the special directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan

The spokesperson shared that as many as 1,587 driving licenses were suspended while permits for 419 public transport vehicles were revoked. Additionally, 17,420 cars and 38,000 motorcycles involved in severe violations were impounded at various police stations.

Moreover, the ITP issued 48,347 new driving licenses, renewed 20,375 licenses upon expiry, and issued 95,333 learner permits. Furthermore, 10,930 duties were performed by traffic police officers and officials in various national and international delegations, assemblies, and public order situations. However, 32 officers were injured while performing their duties.

As per details, landmark achievements in the year included the establishment of a new Traffic Headquarter at Faizabad, a women's driving centre, an increase in penalties for traffic law violations, implementation of an internationally recognized driving license in two languages, integration of E-Challan system with criminal record as well as notification to concerned individuals before the expiration of new driving licenses. re traffic violations.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of all these actions was to ensure compliance with traffic laws, which resulted in a significant 12% reduction in accidents due to an increase in penalties for violations.

The Traffic Police officers diligently and professionally fulfilled their duties during the ongoing construction work at various locations including Bahria Chowk, Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road, Expressway, Rawal Dam Chowk Flyover, Golra Mor Underpass, Park Road, and Murree Road to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

ICCPO further said that the ITP serves as a role model for other provinces due to its professional approach. “Islamabad witnesses a huge influx of vehicles daily, and maintaining traffic flow on roads while enforcing traffic laws is an extremely challenging task,” he added.

The ITP requires an additional 2,600 officers and officials, there are insufficient residential facilities and a shortage of vehicles also, he said adding that the determination to collaborate with the government in 2024 to address these deficiencies and provide better services to the citizens of Islamabad.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk said that protecting the lives of citizens was among the priorities of the ITP, adding that there is no tolerance for breaking traffic rules.

“The rules are there to safeguard the lives of people and it is a basic responsibility of the ITP to ensure implementation of all these rules for public interests,” he said.

According to the CTO, an electronic system was introduced to penalise traffic rules violators to cope with ever-increasing traffic violations in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to make the traffic system on par with international standards.

Under the new e-system, a penalty fine against the respective violations would be imposed on motor vehicle owners automatically. A similar system is already operating in many countries of the word, he said, adding that keeping pace with technological advancement, it was decided to launch an automatic system with lesser human involvement to control the traffic violations issue,” he added. The said digital system is linked with CCTV cameras of the Safe City Project installed at various locations in the capital.

When someone commits any violation, the CCTV will blink and punch a picture of the number plate of that vehicle. Some codes of compressive traffic rules are installed in the new system. The system-linked CCTV will trace violations by messages generated by these codes.

Meanwhile, the ITP deputed four DSPs, 22 inspectors, and 475 officers, including the specialized squads to elaborate a plan to ensure smooth traffic flow during celebrations of New Year's night and to ensure public safety as well as curb traffic violations.

The traffic officials vigilantly monitored the wheeling, participation in car racing, and any activities that disrupt the flow of traffic.

Special attention was given to motorcyclists with heavy silencers, known for creating noise disturbances on the roads. On the night of New Year’s Eve, a significant deployment of law enforcement personnel was exercised.