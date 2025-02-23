ITP Issues Route Plan For Champions Trophy Matches
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic route plan for the Champions Trophy matches being held at Rawalpindi Stadium, on Sunday.
A public relations officer told APP that due to the movement of foreign teams, traffic routes will be enforced at different times today. The routes will be in place from 12 PM to 2 PM, 4 PM to 6 PM, and 9 PM to 11 PM on Srinagar Highway, Club Road, and Express Highway.
He said that traffic congestion is expected on Srinagar Highway and Expressway during the designated hours.
He said that citizens traveling during the route restrictions should use alternate underpasses and service roads connected to main highways.
He said that ITP personnel will be deployed at various locations to guide commuters.
He said that for assistance and inquiries during travel, citizens can contact the ITP helpline at 1915.
He said that ITP's social media platforms will provide real-time updates regarding traffic routes.
APP/rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions
UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final
Xposure announces winners
Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet
FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape
Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India
UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Rawalpindi gears up for ICC Champions Trophy 202527 minutes ago
-
Watchmen who killed youth, lynched by mob in Galiyat27 minutes ago
-
PTI’s narrative has failed: Kausar Kazmi27 minutes ago
-
H-9 Itwar bazaar popular shopping point offers affordable prices37 minutes ago
-
DC for eleborate security measures for Champions Trophy matches37 minutes ago
-
CTP finalize all arrangements to regulate traffic on city roads during Champions Trophy matches37 minutes ago
-
National Cricket team must perform it's best to defeat India today, CM Murad says37 minutes ago
-
KP universities to soon have permanent VCs: Meena Khan47 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held1 hour ago
-
Illegal oil processing unit unearthed1 hour ago
-
Completion of new DHQ building by June 30, 2025 is top priority1 hour ago
-
Three gangsters held1 hour ago