ITP issues route plan for Champions Trophy matches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic route plan for the Champions Trophy matches being held at Rawalpindi Stadium, on Sunday.

A public relations officer told APP that due to the movement of foreign teams, traffic routes will be enforced at different times today. The routes will be in place from 12 PM to 2 PM, 4 PM to 6 PM, and 9 PM to 11 PM on Srinagar Highway, Club Road, and Express Highway.

He said that traffic congestion is expected on Srinagar Highway and Expressway during the designated hours.

He said that citizens traveling during the route restrictions should use alternate underpasses and service roads connected to main highways.

He said that ITP personnel will be deployed at various locations to guide commuters.

He said that for assistance and inquiries during travel, citizens can contact the ITP helpline at 1915.

He said that ITP's social media platforms will provide real-time updates regarding traffic routes.

