ITP Issues Special Traffic Plan For PSL Teams' Movement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Saturday issued a special traffic plan in view of the movement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams, ensuring extraordinary security arrangements and temporary diversions on key city roads.

An ITP official told APP that the special security measures have been enforced today at various times on Faizabad, Express Highway, Club Road, 9th Avenue, and Srinagar Highway.

He said a security route will be placed from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., while additional measures will be taken between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. tonight.

He said traffic flow may be temporarily affected due to the route, and commuters might experience delays. Citizens have been advised to use the service roads linked to Express Highway and Srinagar Highway during this period.

He said travelers heading towards Blue Area, Sector F-6, and F-7 should use the H-8 underpass, while those going to the Red Zone and Serena Hotel are advised to use Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Aabpara Chowk, and Nadra Chowk.

He said commuters heading towards Bari Imam should use Nadra Chowk, and those traveling to sectors I and H should take Rawalpindi Peshawar Road and IJP Road via the service roads.

He said heavy traffic will not be allowed to enter Islamabad during the movement of PSL teams.

He said Murree Road from Serena to Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed during team movement.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said that traffic officers have been deployed at various points in the capital to assist citizens and ensure smooth flow.

He urged citizens to plan their travel with an additional 20-minute margin to avoid inconvenience and contact the ITP helpline 1915 in case of any assistance.

He added that the ITP’s social media platforms are also providing real-time updates about traffic routes for the public’s convenience.

