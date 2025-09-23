ITP Issues strict 01 Oct. licence deadline, govt employees & citizens decry hasty, unplanned move

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) As the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) enforces an October 1 deadline for all drivers to obtain valid driving licences, citizens are grappling with overcrowded centres, poor facilitation, and lack of clear communication—turning a traffic safety measure into a logistical nightmare. The ITP has warned of strict punitive action after the deadline, but many say the hasty and unplanned implementation has left them struggling in chaos.

An ITP official told APP on Tuesday that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Hamzah Humayun directed that unlicensed drivers would face registration of cases, arrest, and impoundment of their vehicles after October 1. The official said the action will be applied without discrimination, regardless of social or professional background.

Khuram Shehzad, a government employee, told APP he already has a learner’s licence but with the deadline approaching he faces hurdles. “I cannot get leave from office, and on the other hand the rush at driving tests is so overwhelming that it takes a whole day—I have personally witnessed it,” he said.

Another government employee, David, said he failed one of the driving tests because of confusion. “My car’s tyre touched slightly during the manoeuvre. It is good that the ITP doesn’t compromise on standards, but as employees, how can we dedicate an entire day again and again for this?” he remarked.

Raja Tahir Azad, a citizen, told APP that the number of counters at the headquarters was too limited. “We can renew our licences at facilitation centres, but for fresh tests we must visit the headquarters, where long queues and overcrowding are a major issue,” he told APP.

Zubair, a WAPDA employee, also voiced frustration. “The counters are few and the rush is unbearable. In the heat and confusion, people make mistakes—and then we are forced to waste another full day to repeat the process,” he said.

Rai Shah Nawaz, a student, added that ITP facilitation van schedules used to be available on social media and in news updates. “But this week there has been no information, which created extra problems for students like me,” he said.

An ITP official said the police are continuing to provide facilities through the Faizabad Traffic Office, F-6 Facilitation Center, and mobile facilitation vans. Citizens have been advised to always carry the physical copy of their licence, as digital versions will not be accepted. The official said driving without a valid licence not only violates the law but also endangers lives, and the ITP will not allow anyone to put public safety at risk./APP-rzr-mkz