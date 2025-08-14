ITP issues strict traffic diversions for 19th Safar Chehlum procession in Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider has finalized a comprehensive traffic management plan for the 19th Safar Chehlum procession, deploying Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) teams at key points to ensure public convenience and smooth traffic flow.

An ITP official told APP on Thursday that the central Chehlum procession will start from the main Imambargah in Sector G-6/2, pass through its designated route and conclude at the same location. During the event, Fazal Haq Road from Polyclinic to Kulsoom Plaza will remain closed for general traffic, while commuters may use Jinnah Avenue from Kulsoom Plaza to China Chowk as an alternative.

7th Avenue from Daman-e-Koh Chowk to Chand Tara Chowk via Blue Area Outer Loop, and from 7th Avenue Chowk to Suhrawardy Road, will remain closed in both directions.

Motorists are advised to use Jinnah Avenue, Suhrawardy Road, and Margalla Road as alternate routes.

Similarly, Saddar Road from Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk will be closed to all traffic, with Aabpara and Suhrawardy Road serving as alternatives. Municipal Road from Lal Masjid to Shohada Chowk and GPO Chowk will also be closed in both directions, with Shaheed Millat Road as the recommended detour.

In addition, Luqman Hakeem Road from Polyclinic to Iqbal Hall will be closed, and traffic will be diverted to Jinnah Avenue.

CTO Zeeshan urged citizens to avoid illegal parking near the procession route, use only designated parking areas, and cooperate with traffic police officers deployed for guidance. He stressed that public cooperation is essential to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure safety during the Chehlum procession.

