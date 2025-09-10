Open Menu

ITP Issues Traffic Advisory For Foreign Guest Movement

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory, warning that from 05:30 p.m. to 07:30 p.m. traffic flow on Expressway may face delays due to the movement of a foreign guest.

An official told APP on Wednesday that citizens have been advised to follow alternate routes to avoid inconvenience:

Use service roads connected to Expressway.

For traffic heading to Red Zone and Serena Hotel, use Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue and Nadra Chowk.

Commuters going to Bari Imam should also use Nadra Chowk.

Traffic from Murree Road towards Serena and Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed during the movement.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamzah Humayun said ITP officers would remain deployed at various points to guide citizens. He urged commuters to plan their travel with a margin of at least 20 minutes to avoid difficulties.

He further advised citizens to contact the ITP Helpline 1915 or follow official social media platforms for real-time traffic updates and guidance.

