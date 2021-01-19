UrduPoint.com
ITP Issues Traffic Advisory For PDM Protest

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:16 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Tuesday issued traffic advisory with alternative routes to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement towards Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

According to plan, Srinagar Highway and Islamabad Expressway will be used by the PDM for marching towards ECP office.

The rally of the PDM will enter the capital from Faizabad via Murree Road and will assemble at Kashmir Chowk. The rally will use Serena Chowk at Khayaban-i-Suhrawardi to reach the ECP building at Constitution Avenue.

Arrangements have been made at Convention Centre for the participants to park their vehicles there.

The protesters coming from Rawalpindi, Bhara Kahu and Murree will use Club Road to reach the Convention Centre.

Those coming from G.T. Road and the motorway will reach Convention Centre via Srinagar Highway. Murree Road is reserved for those coming from the expressway and Rawalpindi to reach the centre.

After parking the vehicles at the centre, the participants will march towards the ECP office after passing walk-through gates installed at different points.

The Judges, lawyers, staff of the Supreme Court, Parliament House, Presidency, PM House and government officials coming to Pakistan Secretariat will use Margalla Road and Aga Khan Road to reach Constitution Avenue.

