ITP issues traffic alert to guide citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday issued `traffic alert' for citizens to avoid inconvenience ahead of the banned outfit's planned long march to the city.

According to the police spokesperson, roads and avenues completely open from both sides of traffic including Islamabad Expressway, Lehtrar road, Peshawar road, Sirinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, Margallah road, Constitution Avenue, Attaturk Avenue, 7th avenue, Faisal avenue, 9th avenue and Faqeer Api road. However, few roads are partially closed in Capital.

IJP road is closed towards Stadium road and towards Faizabad at 9th avenue signal. Alternatively, traffic is diverted to 9th avenue and IJP road. Murree road is closed for both sides from Faiz ul islam Stop till Rawal Dam Chowk.

Traffic from Rawal Dam Chowk is diverted to Sirinagar Highway which can be further used to reach Rawalpindi via 9th avenue and IJP road. Similarly, Lehtrar road can be used to reach Islamabad Expressway. Meanwhile, police said that security is also on high alert in the city and additional deployment has been ensured at important points.