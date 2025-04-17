ITP Issues Traffic Diversion Plan Ahead Of Murree Underpass Inauguration
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a special traffic diversion plan on Thursday due to the inauguration ceremony of the Murree Underpass near Bhara Kahu, with temporary road closures and enhanced arrangements to facilitate smooth movement.
An ITP official told APP that traffic between Kashmir Chowk and Bhara Kahu Road will remain closed from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.
He said commuters travelling towards Murree during the specified period are advised to use alternative routes.
He said traffic heading to Murree or Bhara Kahu may take the route from Kashmir Chowk via Rawal Dam Chowk, Park Road, Bani Gala, and Korang Road.
He said traffic from Bhara Kahu towards Rawalpindi/Islamabad can use Korang Road, Bani Gala, Park Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Faizabad, and Kashmir Chowk.
He said a short delay in traffic flow is expected, and citizens are requested to plan their travel with an additional buffer of 20 minutes.
He said ITP is actively engaged to assist the public and ensure a hassle-free commute during the event.
He said citizens can contact the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) helpline at 1915 for further guidance and real-time updates.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2025
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka features intricate details crafted by Emirati wo ..
Roadmap to improve metabolic health for all white paper unveiled during Abu Dhab ..
Industry-first travel content creator college launched in Dubai
25 killed in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
President of Chad arrives in UAE on official visit
HBL PSL 10: Islamabad United beat Multan Sultans by 47 runs
UAE, Chad sign agreement to build Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital; dialysis ..
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Sir Bani Yas Island; reviews development, tourism plans
South Asia to grow 6.5% in 2025, as global growth slumps to 2.3%: UN trade agenc ..
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP Issues traffic diversion plan ahead of Murree underpass inauguration1 minute ago
-
Man arrested for raping married woman9 hours ago
-
All segment of society to support armed forces to wipe out terrorism in Balochistan: Bugti9 hours ago
-
PMLN politically divide Malakand division in two parts10 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic stability at 15th Consultative Group meeting10 hours ago
-
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal Chiniot directs crack downs on encroachment10 hours ago
-
Pakistan has taken off towards Progress: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal ..10 hours ago
-
Govt schools transformed into quality educational institutions; says Raja Hanif10 hours ago
-
Govt. embarks on development path: Ikhtiar Wali10 hours ago
-
Balochistan welcomes N-25 dual carriageway Project: Shahid Rind10 hours ago
-
Minister of State Khail Das Kohistani criticizes elements obstruct national progress, stability10 hours ago
-
Recent appointments to address teachers shortage in Quetta schools: Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieut ..11 hours ago