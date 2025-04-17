Open Menu

ITP Issues Traffic Diversion Plan Ahead Of Murree Underpass Inauguration

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a special traffic diversion plan on Thursday due to the inauguration ceremony of the Murree Underpass near Bhara Kahu, with temporary road closures and enhanced arrangements to facilitate smooth movement.

An ITP official told APP that traffic between Kashmir Chowk and Bhara Kahu Road will remain closed from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.

He said commuters travelling towards Murree during the specified period are advised to use alternative routes.

He said traffic heading to Murree or Bhara Kahu may take the route from Kashmir Chowk via Rawal Dam Chowk, Park Road, Bani Gala, and Korang Road.

He said traffic from Bhara Kahu towards Rawalpindi/Islamabad can use Korang Road, Bani Gala, Park Road, Rawal Dam Chowk, Faizabad, and Kashmir Chowk.

He said a short delay in traffic flow is expected, and citizens are requested to plan their travel with an additional buffer of 20 minutes.

He said ITP is actively engaged to assist the public and ensure a hassle-free commute during the event.

He said citizens can contact the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) helpline at 1915 for further guidance and real-time updates.

