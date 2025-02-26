ITP Issues Traffic diversion plan for foreign team’s movement in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced that multiple routes will be affected on February 26 from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM due to the movement of a foreign team participating in the ICC Championship. The affected roads include Srinagar Highway, Club Road, Murree Road, Faizabad, Jinnah Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Expressway.

The ICC Championship matches are scheduled to take place at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

An ITP spokesperson told APP that due to the diversions, traffic congestion and slow movement are expected on Srinagar Highway and Expressway. He urged commuters to use underpasses and service roads connected to Srinagar Highway to avoid delays.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan advised citizens to plan their travel with an additional 20-minute margin to avoid inconvenience. He added that traffic coming from Expressway should use Khanna Pul and Park Road for alternate routes.

The traffic plan ensures that islam Chowk and IJP Road will remain open for commuters.

Vehicles traveling from B-17 and B-15 towards Blue Area, F-6, and F-7 are advised to use Margalla Road. Similarly, traffic from H-13 and G-13/14 heading towards Blue Area should use the G-13 underpass and service roads linked to Srinagar Highway.

For travel towards Blue Area, F-6, and F-7, motorists should use 9th Avenue and H-8 underpass, while those heading to the Red Zone should opt for Margalla Road, Express Chowk, Ayub Chowk, or NADRA Chowk.

The spokesperson further advised citizens traveling from the Red Zone to Faizabad to use Convention Centre and Club Road.

To facilitate the public, Islamabad Traffic Police officials will be deployed at various points for guidance. In case of any difficulty, citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 1915 for assistance.

Additionally, the ITP’s social media platforms will provide real-time traffic updates to ensure smooth commuting.

