ITP Issues Traffic Diversion Plan For Foreign Team’s Movement In Islamabad
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has announced that multiple routes will be affected on February 26 from 12:30 PM to 3:00 PM due to the movement of a foreign team participating in the ICC Championship. The affected roads include Srinagar Highway, Club Road, Murree Road, Faizabad, Jinnah Avenue, 9th Avenue, and Expressway.
The ICC Championship matches are scheduled to take place at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.
An ITP spokesperson told APP that due to the diversions, traffic congestion and slow movement are expected on Srinagar Highway and Expressway. He urged commuters to use underpasses and service roads connected to Srinagar Highway to avoid delays.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Zeeshan advised citizens to plan their travel with an additional 20-minute margin to avoid inconvenience. He added that traffic coming from Expressway should use Khanna Pul and Park Road for alternate routes.
The traffic plan ensures that islam Chowk and IJP Road will remain open for commuters.
Vehicles traveling from B-17 and B-15 towards Blue Area, F-6, and F-7 are advised to use Margalla Road. Similarly, traffic from H-13 and G-13/14 heading towards Blue Area should use the G-13 underpass and service roads linked to Srinagar Highway.
For travel towards Blue Area, F-6, and F-7, motorists should use 9th Avenue and H-8 underpass, while those heading to the Red Zone should opt for Margalla Road, Express Chowk, Ayub Chowk, or NADRA Chowk.
The spokesperson further advised citizens traveling from the Red Zone to Faizabad to use Convention Centre and Club Road.
To facilitate the public, Islamabad Traffic Police officials will be deployed at various points for guidance. In case of any difficulty, citizens can contact the traffic helpline at 1915 for assistance.
Additionally, the ITP’s social media platforms will provide real-time traffic updates to ensure smooth commuting.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High ..
Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership
Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO
UN rights chief urges moratorium, abolition of death penalty amid 'substantial i ..
Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held
'Matter of survival': Nations spar over nature funding at UN talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s economic indicators show positive growth: Qaiser Sheikh6 minutes ago
-
Public rejected PTI’s politics of hatred: Amir Muqam6 minutes ago
-
ITP Issues Traffic diversion plan for foreign team’s movement in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material31 minutes ago
-
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High Alert amid heavy rai ..31 minutes ago
-
Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership35 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police taking steps to improve public service delivery; RPO38 minutes ago
-
Meeting of standing committee on parliamentary affairs held38 minutes ago
-
Opportunities & Challenges for Youth in the Digital Age, Session held38 minutes ago
-
Rabbani seeks regional languages as national languages51 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM directs to complete Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge within three months51 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two human traffickers47 minutes ago