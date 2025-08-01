Open Menu

ITP Issues Traffic Diversions, Ensures Tight Security During Foreign Delegation Movement In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has implemented special traffic and security arrangements in the Federal capital on Friday due to the arrival and movement of a foreign delegation.

An ITP spokesperson told APP that strict security and traffic management protocols have been enforced on Koral, Faizabad, Express Highway, Murree Road, Club Road, Serena Hotel, Zero Point, and Srinagar Highway.

From 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM, traffic flow on Express Highway and Srinagar Highway is expected to be slow or temporarily halted due to the movement of the delegation. Commuters are advised to plan ahead and expect delays.

To ensure smoother travel, motorists are encouraged to use the service roads adjacent to Express and Srinagar Highways. Travelers heading toward Blue Area or sectors F-6 and F-7 are advised to use the H-8 underpass.

Those commuting to and from the Red Zone or Serena Hotel should take alternate routes via Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk, and NADRA Chowk.

Citizens going toward Bari Imam are also advised to use NADRA Chowk.

For access to sectors H and I, motorists should take Rawalpindi–Peshawar Road and IJP Road via service roads.

Additionally, the route from Murree Road to Serena Hotel and Faizabad via Rawal Dam will remain closed during the delegation’s movement.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said that ITP personnel will remain deployed at multiple points across the city to assist commuters and ensure traffic flow.

He advised the public to plan their journeys with a buffer time of at least 20 minutes.

For real-time updates or any assistance, citizens can contact the ITP helpline at 1915. The ITP’s official social media channels will also provide continuous information regarding route changes and traffic updates, he added. /APP-rzr-mkz

