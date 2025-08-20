ITP issues traffic plan for foreign dignitary’s movement in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) Wednesday announced special arrangements at Faizabad, Expressway and Srinagar Highway during the movement of a foreign dignitary, cautioning motorists of temporary disruptions.

An ITP official told APP that security measures were also enforced at Koral, Murree Road, Club Road, Serena, Radio Pakistan, Zero Point and Serena Hotel. Similarly, traffic on Expressway and Srinagar Highway would remain slow between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and citizens were advised to prefer adjoining service roads.

He said travelers bound for Blue Area, Sector F-6 and F-7 should use the H-8 underpass, while those heading to and from Red Zone and Serena Hotel were advised to take Margalla Road, Jinnah Avenue, Ayub Chowk and Nadra Chowk.

Meanwhile, commuters going towards Bari Imam were directed to use Nadra Chowk, while traffic for Sectors I and H was diverted to Rawalpindi-Peshawar Road and IJP Road via service lanes.

He added that Murree Road from Rawal Dam to Serena and Faizabad would remain closed during the movement. In addition, ITP officials would remain present at various points to guide motorists and ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider said ITP personnel would remain deployed at key points to assist citizens. He urged motorists to keep at least 20 minutes’ extra travel time and contact the ITP helpline 1915 or follow ITP social media platforms for timely updates./APP-rzr-mkz