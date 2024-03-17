Open Menu

ITP Issues Traffic Plan For Pakistan Day Parade

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic plan for the parade and full rehearsal day on March 23.

According to the spokesperson of the Traffic Police, heavy traffic entry will be closed from 12 midnight to 2:00 p.m. on March 17, 19, 21, and 23. Traffic coming from Lahore can use GT Road from Rawalpindi Saddar Road to Peshawar GT Road and Motorway.

Similarly, traffic coming from Koral Chowk and Rawalpindi will enter Islamabad via Khanna Pul, Lehtrar Road, and Park Road.

Light traffic can also divert from Kashmir Chowk to Bahara Kahu and Murree.

Similarly, during the parade, Faizabad will be closed for all kinds of traffic. The Pakistan Day parade or National Day Joint Services Parade will be held at the Parade Ground in Islamabad on March 23.

It should be noted that this day is celebrated throughout the country as a national public holiday due to the signing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940.

