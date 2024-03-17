ITP Issues Traffic Plan For Pakistan Day Parade
Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a traffic plan for the parade and full rehearsal day on March 23.
According to the spokesperson of the Traffic Police, heavy traffic entry will be closed from 12 midnight to 2:00 p.m. on March 17, 19, 21, and 23. Traffic coming from Lahore can use GT Road from Rawalpindi Saddar Road to Peshawar GT Road and Motorway.
Similarly, traffic coming from Koral Chowk and Rawalpindi will enter Islamabad via Khanna Pul, Lehtrar Road, and Park Road.
Light traffic can also divert from Kashmir Chowk to Bahara Kahu and Murree.
Similarly, during the parade, Faizabad will be closed for all kinds of traffic. The Pakistan Day parade or National Day Joint Services Parade will be held at the Parade Ground in Islamabad on March 23.
It should be noted that this day is celebrated throughout the country as a national public holiday due to the signing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suthra Punjab drive in full swing22 minutes ago
-
KP Education Department decides to restrict Grade 17, 18 officers from board examination inspection ..32 minutes ago
-
Drug shortage prompt research for alternate cure of overlooked leishmaniasis32 minutes ago
-
PHA unveils cutting-edge running track at Jilani Park32 minutes ago
-
Spring plantation campaign kicks off in Kot Addu42 minutes ago
-
India's apartheid regime's extremist policies shattered socio-political fabric of Kashmir: Altaf Wa ..52 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two outlaws for work visa fraud1 hour ago
-
GHA demands transparent inquiry of irregularities in health card programme during previous regime1 hour ago
-
Comprehensive plan formed for restoration of KP’s law & order situation: CM1 hour ago
-
Shaheed Mohsin Abbas Fitness Club inaugurated1 hour ago
-
9th class first annual examination 2024 to start from March 201 hour ago
-
Growers advised to watering wheat crop2 hours ago