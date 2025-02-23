Open Menu

ITP Issues Traffic Plan To Ensure Smooth Flow In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain Zeeshan Haider of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has advised citizens to plan an additional 20 minutes for their commute to avoid inconvenience due to designated traffic routes.

A public relations officer told APP on Sunday that CTO Zeeshan stated that traffic on Srinagar Highway is expected to slow down due to the special route.

To ensure smoother travel within the city, CTO Zeeshan Haider urged citizens to use various underpasses and connected service roads. He assured that ITP personnel would be stationed at multiple locations to guide commuters.

Traffic from the Red Zone to Faizabad should use Convention Centre Road and Club Road.

Islam Chowk Bridge will remain open for commuters.

IJP Road will also remain open to facilitate traffic flow.

Traffic coming from B-17 towards Blue Area or F-6 is advised to take Margalla Road.

Commuters from B-15 heading towards Blue Area or F-6 should also use Margalla Road.

Those traveling from H-13 towards Blue Area or F-6 are advised to opt for Margalla Road.

Traffic from G-13 and G-14 towards Blue Area or F-6 should follow the same route via Margalla Road.

For commuters heading to Blue Area from other parts of the city, Ninth Avenue is recommended.

The H-8 underpass is also a suggested route for those traveling towards Blue Area.

Residents of Bhara Kahu traveling to F-6 and Blue Area should take the Convention Centre route via Radio Pakistan checkpoint and NADRA.

For Bhara Kahu residents traveling towards other areas, Margalla Road via NADRA, Marriott, and Express Chowk is advised to reach Convention Centre Road.

Traffic from Zero Point to Park Road should use Shakarparian Road to avoid congestion.

For assistance and inquiries, citizens can contact the Traffic Helpline at 1915. The ITP’s social media platforms are actively providing real-time updates on traffic conditions.

