ITP Launch Campaign Against Wrong Parking Violators
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:27 PM
Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas.
During the ongoing Year, the Islamabad Police also issued more than 93,459 fine tickets to those involved in wrong parking while several vehicles were impounded at police stations for not vacating footpath areas, a public relations officer told APP on Friday.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure the implementation of traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating problems for traffic discipline in the city.
CTO Virk said that it is the right of pedestrians to use footpaths and no parking would be allowed there.
Vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaigns should be launched to educate citizens, Virk said.
CTO said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.
He said that special squads have been constituted for the purpose of removing illegal parking and vacating footpaths while indiscriminate action would be taken against violators.
The operation would be extended to other areas of Islamabad to ensure smooth traffic flow.
Recent Stories
Khelta Punjab Games inaugurated at Dring Stadium
Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wishes swift recovery
2 killed in roof collapse incident
Nawaz Sharif's Green Tractor Scheme re-launched after 12 years: CM
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test
Attorney General assures IHC of PTI focal person return within 24 hours
CBWB rescues 40 begging kids in October
Kohli fails as India slump in chaotic 10 minutes in third Test
ATP members meet to discuss stories
Govt committed to provide more resources for Balochistan's development: Ahsan
PM’s visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia boost economic & bilateral ties: Lawmakers
Police nab 10 outlaws; recover stolen bikes, drugs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wishes swift recovery3 minutes ago
-
2 killed in roof collapse incident3 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif's Green Tractor Scheme re-launched after 12 years: CM3 minutes ago
-
Attorney General assures IHC of PTI focal person return within 24 hours3 minutes ago
-
CBWB rescues 40 begging kids in October3 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide more resources for Balochistan's development: Ahsan14 minutes ago
-
PM’s visits to Qatar, Saudi Arabia boost economic & bilateral ties: Lawmakers14 minutes ago
-
Police nab 10 outlaws; recover stolen bikes, drugs14 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora meets family of assault victim14 minutes ago
-
Energy Minister takes important decisions in Sindh Coal Authority meeting14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar stress for enhanced economic partnership25 minutes ago
-
Motorway police organized free medical camp25 minutes ago