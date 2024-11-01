Open Menu

ITP Launch Campaign Against Wrong Parking Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 07:27 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a campaign against those involved in parking their vehicles wrongly and creating problems in smooth flow of traffic by occupying footpath areas.

During the ongoing Year, the Islamabad Police also issued more than 93,459 fine tickets to those involved in wrong parking while several vehicles were impounded at police stations for not vacating footpath areas, a public relations officer told APP on Friday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, directed all Zonal DSPs to ensure the implementation of traffic laws and take action against those involved in creating problems for traffic discipline in the city.

CTO Virk said that it is the right of pedestrians to use footpaths and no parking would be allowed there.

Vehicles should be parked at lots specified at shopping centers while awareness campaigns should be launched to educate citizens, Virk said.

CTO said that it is our top priority to ensure convenience for road users by maintaining traffic discipline and every possible effort would be made for the purpose.

He said that special squads have been constituted for the purpose of removing illegal parking and vacating footpaths while indiscriminate action would be taken against violators.

The operation would be extended to other areas of Islamabad to ensure smooth traffic flow.

