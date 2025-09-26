ITP Launch Online E-learners Permit For Citizens’ Convenience
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has formally launched the “Online E-Learners Permit” facility, enabling citizens to obtain learner driving permits from the comfort of their homes without facing lengthy queues or delays.
An official told APP on Friday that the initiative was introduced under the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Hamzah Humayun to modernize public services and provide maximum ease to residents of the Federal capital.
He said the online service would not only save citizens’ time but also allow them to enter their details with greater accuracy, minimizing errors in documentation. The official added that this digital step reflects ITP’s commitment to adopting modern practices for public facilitation.
CTO Hamzah said citizens should make use of this facility at the earliest, as the deadline for obtaining licences has now been extended until October 7, 2025. From October 8 onward, strict action will be taken against violators, including arrest, registration of cases, and impoundment of vehicles.
CTO Hamzah said that citizens must keep the physical copy of their licence with them at all times, as digital copies would not be accepted during checking. He emphasized that initiatives like the E-Learners Permit are aimed at making processes simpler, faster, and more transparent.
The ITP urged citizens to take full advantage of the facility and reiterated that providing convenience, safety, and modernized services remains a top priority of the force.
