Open Menu

ITP Launch Online E-learners Permit For Citizens’ Convenience

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM

ITP launch online e-learners permit for citizens’ convenience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has formally launched the “Online E-Learners Permit” facility, enabling citizens to obtain learner driving permits from the comfort of their homes without facing lengthy queues or delays.

An official told APP on Friday that the initiative was introduced under the directions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Hamzah Humayun to modernize public services and provide maximum ease to residents of the Federal capital.

He said the online service would not only save citizens’ time but also allow them to enter their details with greater accuracy, minimizing errors in documentation. The official added that this digital step reflects ITP’s commitment to adopting modern practices for public facilitation.

CTO Hamzah said citizens should make use of this facility at the earliest, as the deadline for obtaining licences has now been extended until October 7, 2025. From October 8 onward, strict action will be taken against violators, including arrest, registration of cases, and impoundment of vehicles.

CTO Hamzah said that citizens must keep the physical copy of their licence with them at all times, as digital copies would not be accepted during checking. He emphasized that initiatives like the E-Learners Permit are aimed at making processes simpler, faster, and more transparent.

The ITP urged citizens to take full advantage of the facility and reiterated that providing convenience, safety, and modernized services remains a top priority of the force.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inau ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..

11 minutes ago
 WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewa ..

WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy

26 minutes ago
 UAE solidifies role as key player in global touris ..

UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism

56 minutes ago
 MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhanceme ..

MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project

56 minutes ago
 UAE organises medical camp for treatment of childr ..

UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry t ..

Dubai Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industry to strengthen economic relation ..

2 hours ago
Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio ..

Awqaf Dubai grows educational endowments portfolio to AED472 million in 2025

2 hours ago
 TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illega ..

TikTok influencers face trouble over aleged illegal promotions

3 hours ago
 PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in int ..

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

3 hours ago
 At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Dubai Civility Committee

3 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 millio ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka surpasses 4 million visitors

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan