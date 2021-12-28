ITP launches awareness campaign on use of overhead bridge

The education wing of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) had started a drive to create awareness among citizens about use of the overhead bridges to prevent accidents

On the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Ahsan Younis, all possible steps were being taken by Islamabad Traffic Police to make Islamabad zero accidents city and provide uninterrupted travel facilities to the public.

Special tasks had been given to the education team under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal, he said adding, citizens were being informed about the benefits of using overhead bridges by visiting the overhead bridges on a daily basis.

The use of overhead bridges help prevent accidents, he added.

The awareness team would submit a performance report to SSP Traffic on a daily basis.

On this occasion, SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal appealed to the public to use overhead bridges to stay safe. He said a person did not become a good driver unless he becomes a good pedestrian.