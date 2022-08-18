UrduPoint.com

ITP Launches Campaign Against Amateur Bike Riders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 11:28 PM

ITP launches campaign against amateur bike riders

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched campaign against amateur bike drivers and imposed fine to hundreds of motorcyclists during the last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched campaign against amateur bike drivers and imposed fine to hundreds of motorcyclists during the last month.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, ITP has launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign this month.

Following this drive, action is underway against underage bike riders and those involved in rash driving as well as violation of traffic rules.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) in all traffic zones are monitoring this campaign while special squads are taking action against violators and hundreds of bikes have been impounded at various police stations during last month.

Moreover police teams from education wing are also giving safety tips to road users.

SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appealed to parents to fulfill their responsibility and educate their children about traffic laws.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Fine Road Traffic Nasir All From

Recent Stories

Ukraine Received $1.5Bln in Aid in July as Flow of ..

Ukraine Received $1.5Bln in Aid in July as Flow of Western Support Dries Up - In ..

47 seconds ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Masters results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Masters results

49 seconds ago
 LWMC making all possible efforts to overcome dengu ..

LWMC making all possible efforts to overcome dengue

51 seconds ago
 Balochistan govt to formulate policy countering cl ..

Balochistan govt to formulate policy countering climate change in effective mann ..

54 seconds ago
 UK pet owners face grim choices amid soaring costs ..

UK pet owners face grim choices amid soaring costs

6 minutes ago
 Ethiopia accuses Tigray rebels of refusing to talk ..

Ethiopia accuses Tigray rebels of refusing to talk peace

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.