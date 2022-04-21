UrduPoint.com

ITP Launches Crackdown Against Amateur Drivers, Motorcyclists

Published April 21, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has constituted special enforcement squads to take action against amateur drivers and bike riders not using helmets.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal has appealed the parents to refrain handing over vehicles or bikes to their children below than 18 years and not having driving licenses with them.

SSP (Traffic) has also directed all Zonal DSPs for strict action against amateur drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city.

He directed to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing.

He directed ITP's teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers. The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against amateur drivers and motorcyclists without helmets is to ensure their own safety as it should not be considered a punitive measure.

More Stories From Pakistan

