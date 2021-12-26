UrduPoint.com

ITP Launches Crackdown Against Overloaded Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 06:40 PM

ITP launches crackdown against overloaded vehicles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a special crackdown against overloaded vehicles and rickshaw drivers for illegally entering into Federal capital premises.

During the ongoing month, more than 410 rickshaw drivers and 4114 overloaded vehicles were fined and more than 87 rickshaws were impounded in different police stations, said a news release.

SSP Traffic directed to Zonal DSPs for taking strict legal action against overloaded vehicles and illegal rickshaws pullers, report sought on daily basis.

Overloaded vehicles and illegal rickshaws will not be allowed to enter into Islamabad premises under any circumstances, the rule of law will be ensured as much as possible, the purpose of the action is to ensure the flow of traffic and the provision of an integrated traffic system to the citizens, SSP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal said.

Following the direction of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, to ensure smooth flow of traffic, to keep the citizens safe from accidents and keeping in view the road safety rules, Islamabad traffic police have launched crackdown against illegal rickshaw pullers entering into federal capital premises especially in rural areas.

In this regard two teams have been formed for special crackdown on rickshaw drivers in rural areas, especially in Bhara Kahu and Shehzad Town areas. During the ongoing month crackdown challan tickets have been issued to more than 410 rickshaws and 4114 Overloading Vehicles , 87 rickshaws have been impounded at various police stations.

On this occasion, SSP Traffic issued special instructions to zonal DSPs to take action against illegal rickshaws pullers on daily basis. While Special Squad is operating and taking action against illegal rickshaws pullers by setting up special roadblocks on Expressway, IJP Road, Murree Road, Seventh Avenue, Ninth Avenue and all other major highways of Islamabad. The night shift incharge is also taking legal action against them under his supervision and education Wing is providing awareness to the public about road safety on a daily basis. Special broadcasts were also arranged on ITP Radio FM 92.4 through which they are informing about thecrackdown against illegal rickshaws.

