ITP Launches Flower, Candy Campaign To Promote Traffic Awareness

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a special flower and candy campaign to promote community policing and educate citizens about traffic laws on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a special flower and candy campaign to promote community policing and educate citizens about traffic laws on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, during the campaign, Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, Citizen Traffic Liaison committee, and Islamabad Traffic Police's education wing provided special information on driver safety and cautious driving in various neighborhoods.

Additionally, drivers involved in traffic violations were intercepted and instead of fines, they were informed of their mistakes with flowers and candies, aiming to sensitively communicate their errors and encourage adherence to laws in the future.

The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness among drivers about compliance with traffic laws and promote positive attitudes.

CTO Islamabad, Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, said that through this campaign, Islamabad Traffic Police is fostering positive relationships with citizens and emphasizing the importance of traffic laws.

CTO expressed hope that this initiative would increase drivers' awareness of law compliance and reduce traffic accidents.

Moreover, this campaign is ongoing in various areas of Islamabad and has received positive feedback from the public. Citizens have appreciated this initiative and hope it will lead to better enforcement of traffic laws.

