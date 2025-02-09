ITP Launches Grand Operation Against Illegal Parking
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, has launched a grand operation against illegal parking aiming to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.
A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that CTO Zeeshan held a meeting with traders and emphasized the importance of abiding by traffic regulations. CTO directed on-duty officers to take strict action against illegal parking violators.
The CTO Zeeshan said the public must adhere to traffic laws to maintain order on the roads. Additionally, he instructed taxi drivers to ensure full compliance with traffic regulations.
The market union appreciated the steps taken by the CTO Zeeshan to address traffic issues and improve road discipline.
"Following traffic laws is the responsibility of every citizen," the CTO Zeeshan stated, adding that legal action will be taken against violators to ensure an efficient and safe traffic system.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
UAE President receives President of South Sudan
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP launches grand operation against illegal parking1 minute ago
-
Two killed, 3 others critically injured as coach hits rickshaw in Hub11 minutes ago
-
Youngster killed in road mishap11 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh21 minutes ago
-
134 busted in Capital crackdown, seized arms, drugs, kites41 minutes ago
-
DC reviews polio drive progress41 minutes ago
-
Shahid Imran lauds Commerce Minister for organizing 'Made in Pakistan' exhibition in Jeddah51 minutes ago
-
Manpower Export – Grabbing slots in global job markets1 hour ago
-
PFC to showcase Pakistan's furniture innovation at 11th intl design & furniture exhibition in Oman1 hour ago
-
Skilled workforce essential for economic growth : Iftikhar Malik1 hour ago
-
Food at your door step: Online delivery becomes Islamabad's new norm2 hours ago
-
Sialkot' s 'Hockey Stick' makers supply top brands worldwide: report2 hours ago