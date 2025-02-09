Open Menu

ITP Launches Grand Operation Against Illegal Parking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ITP launches grand operation against illegal parking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Captain (R) Syed Zeeshan Haider, has launched a grand operation against illegal parking aiming to ensure smooth traffic flow in the city.

A police spokesperson told APP on Sunday that CTO Zeeshan held a meeting with traders and emphasized the importance of abiding by traffic regulations. CTO directed on-duty officers to take strict action against illegal parking violators.

The CTO Zeeshan said the public must adhere to traffic laws to maintain order on the roads. Additionally, he instructed taxi drivers to ensure full compliance with traffic regulations.

The market union appreciated the steps taken by the CTO Zeeshan to address traffic issues and improve road discipline.

"Following traffic laws is the responsibility of every citizen," the CTO Zeeshan stated, adding that legal action will be taken against violators to ensure an efficient and safe traffic system.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..

16 hours ago
 First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge ex ..

First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives President of South Sudan

UAE President receives President of South Sudan

18 hours ago
 Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

18 hours ago
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

19 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

19 hours ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

19 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

20 hours ago
 3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan