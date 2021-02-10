ITP launches online appointment system for license seekers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched an online appointment system to facilitate the motorists, seeking renewal and issuance of driving licenses.

The decision was taken to reduce congestion at the ITP headquarters as well as to save precious time of the citizens, said an official of ITP on Wednesday.

He said the citizens did not need to visit the office for booking an appointment for driving license as "Now it is just a click away." The citizens of Islamabad were appreciating the ITP and took the twitter to extend their gratitude to the Senior Superintendent Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid for this initiative.

"Getting my driving license renewed through an online appointment system today was a cake walk. Took me not more than 10 minutes to complete the process and it was super efficient," Waseem Ashraf, a resident of Islamabad, tweeted.

