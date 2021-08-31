ITP launches 'Safety First Campaign' in Capital

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched "Safety First Campaign" in order to ensure safe road environment and traffic discipline in the city.

The campaign has been formally launched following directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman.

SSP Traffic Syed Karar Hussain has said that strict action would be taken during campaign against those involved in lane violation, not fastening seat belt, using mobile phone during driving and not wearing helmets during bike ride.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain said he would himself monitor this campaign.

He said that the purpose of this campaign is to ensure better traffic discipline through cooperation of citizens and create traffic sense among them.

ITP is striving hard for safety of its citizens and to overcome the traffic accidents by ensuring safe road environment in the city, he added